Narcotics, firearms and vehicles seized in Metro Detroit drug investigation

Three vehicles, 17 firearms and over 800 grams of cocaine were among the items seized during a Metro Detroit drug investigation that concluded Jan. 22.

Michigan State Police said the Metro Narcotics Enforcement Team detectives began an investigation last fall in the Detroit and Downriver areas. Then on Jan. 22, the MNET detectives were involved with serving six search warrants.

The items taken during the searches included 17 firearms, 834 grams of cocaine, 53 grams of crystal methamphetamine and over 14 pounds of marijuana. Investigators also seized three vehicles and over $77,000 with intent to forfeit.

Items seized by Metro Narcotics Enforcement Team and assisting agencies during a series of search warrants served on Jan. 22, 2026. Michigan State Police

Those assisting on the investigation included the MSP's Emergency Support Team, Downriver SWAT, Taylor Police Department and troopers from MSP uniformed divisions.

This investigation was supported by the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance (JAG) grant program, which is awarded by the Bureau of Justice Assistance, Office of Justice Programs and U.S. Department of Justice; then administered by the Michigan State Police.