Metro Detroit couple says mysterious woman entered their home before driving away

A Garden City, Michigan, couple is left scratching their heads after they say a woman walked into their home and stayed inside for several minutes before driving away.

"I didn't sleep last night. I slept on and off for maybe two hours. It's like a total invasion of privacy," Cecilia Smith told CBS News Detroit.

The last 24 hours have been frankly bizarre for Cecilia Smith and her husband. Smith says that while she was at work on Wednesday, her husband called her saying someone was in their home.

"I just don't know who this is or what the motive for her being in there is," Smith said.

The couple left for work that morning. Smith says she was last out of the house, and thought she had locked her door and set the alarm. Several hours later, their video surveillance caught a mysterious woman driving up and walking into the home.

"We've gone through an exhaustive list of people that we know. And that lady in that car doesn't fit that description at all," she exclaimed.

The couple's security alarm triggered within seconds of the door being opened. Smith says the woman stayed in the home for roughly 10 minutes.

"The amount of time she was in there, and with that alarm going off. That alarm gets so loud that my neighbors hear it," Smith said.

The couple bought the home four years ago. As bizarre as the situation is, Smith doesn't believe anything was stolen.

"The pajamas I was wearing the night before were on the floor. My makeup bag was inside the sink – like it had been gone through," she said.

Within minutes, her security company dispatched police. By the time they got there, the woman had left the home and driven away.

"If somebody breaks in and steals money and valuables, you can sort of understand that, if that makes sense. But the fact that my stuff was just gone through and nothing was taken is so weird," Smith said.

The couple told CBS News Detroit that Garden City police will follow up in one week.

"She [the woman] had a badge on. Was she supposed to be there for something?" said neighbor Lisa Daily.

"It doesn't make any sense of why she was in there. She didn't take anything," Smith said..