Muslim American community reacts to Abdul El-Sayed's historic Senate win

With Abdul El-Sayed projected to become the first Muslim senator, the Muslim American community is reflecting on the victory.

"At the election watch party, I'm not an emotional person, but I got a little emotional, you know, seeing him and his wife, who wears the hijab, and his family, you know, they're Muslim Americans just like me, and it makes me feel proud to be an American," said Abdullah Memon, an Abdul El-Sayed canvasser from California.

El-Sayed made history as the first Muslim American elected to the U.S. Senate.

"I think it was so profound yesterday watching Abdul give his victory speech because my little brother, he's about 13 years old. He called me, and he told me, you know, when I'm at school, I get called names. People ask me, 'Oh, how do you feel about Trump?' and things like that. And for the first time, my little brother told me he felt hope," Saad Ijaz, an Abdul El-Sayed supporter and canvasser from Washington, D.C., said.

Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud posted to social media that more than 45,000 votes were cast in Dearborn during this midterm election.

"This is big for lots of reasons, and I think many will do a lazy assumption, frankly, that is only based on identity, and that's not the reason that folks came out in record numbers. They came out because he spoke to the issues that matter most to him: anti-war, affordability, kitchen table issues that nobody's talked about and ignored for a very long time," said Ghida Dagher, CEO and president of New American Leaders.

That's the highest voter turnout in the city's history; 82% of the vote went to El-Sayed.

"That's huge. You know, think about little children who are going to see Abdul, and this is the norm for them. That there is a U.S. senator that shares their faith, and their name, and their culture, and mixed cultures. You know, Abdul is Egyptian American, grew up in a mixed household. His stepmom is white. He is as Michigan and as American as anybody else in this country," Dagher said.

El-Sayed inspired young people to get involved in politics.

"I voted for him because you know he actually wants the best for the community. He actually wants like the best for Michigan, and we want what's best for us," said Dearborn resident Musaav Alrukhami, a Dearborn resident.

Some traveled from other states to canvass for his campaign.

"I felt that it was so important that I make sure that someone, for the first time, who carries my faith and a similar background, is able to represent my community not only in Michigan but throughout the country. It's such a powerful statement," Ijaz said.

Community members say they are proud of him.

"He's inspiring so many young Muslim Americans across the country. I've heard so much from so many people, so many young Arab Americans. So I think that was a beautiful sight to see," Memon said.