Murder, mutilation charges filed in aftermath of fatal shooting in Detroit

A Detroit man has been charged with murder, mutilation of a body and other charges in the fatal shooting of another man, the Wayne County Prosecutor's office said.

The victim was Christian Epps, 27, of Detroit, who was reported missing by his mother on Oct. 30.

Michael Lovell-J Knox, 39, of Detroit, has been charged with second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, mutilation of a dead body and two counts of felony firearm in connection with the death, Prosecutor Kym Worthy said.

Knox was arraigned Friday in 36th District Court, court records show. A probable cause conference is scheduled for Dec. 3, preliminary exam set for Dec. 10.

Authorities allege that a physical altercation erupted between Epps and Knox on Oct. 30 in the 19300 block of Fleming Street in Detroit. During that time, Worthy said, Knox pulled out a shotgun and fired it, fatally injuring Epps.

After the shooting, authorities allege, the body was disposed of. Detroit Police Department officers discovered the body in a vacant lot in the 19300 block of Fleming Street on Nov. 3, Worthy said.

Follow-up investigation led Detroit officers to a home in the 12100 block of Glenfield Avenue on Nov. 17. Worthy said Knox was barricaded inside that home at the time.

The Detroit Police Department's Special Response Team was called to the scene about 4:44 p.m. After a two-hour standoff, the suspect left the house and was taken into custody.