Multiple wildfires reported in Michigan's Upper Peninsula in recent days

Multiple wildfires have been reported in Michigan's Upper Peninsula in recent days, with authorities asking residents and visitors to take precautions against starting or inadvertently causing a fire.

There are currently burn bans all across the Upper Peninsula and the Northern Lower Peninsula, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources says. Paul Rogers, a DNR fire prevention specialist, said 80% of the fires that get out of control every year in Michigan are caused by humans, with many of those fires starting as small, intended burns.

The National Weather Service has issued alerts since May 29 about elevated wildfire risk in Central and Northern Lower Michigan. Elevated wildfire conditions also have been posted for the Upper Peninsula.

Late April through early June is historically the worst time of year for wildfires in Michigan, state officials said.

Fires in Hiawatha National Forest

A "handful of small fire starts" were noticed on Tuesday in the Hiawatha National Forest in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, the U.S. Forest Service said.

Local, state and federal first responders worked on containing the blaze, assisted by water delivery aircraft.

By Wednesday morning, the fire along Highway 13 was under control.

Crews work at the scene of a wildfire June 1, 2026, in the area of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan. Michigan State Police

Fires near Sault Ste. Marie

The Michigan State Police, Sault Ste. Marie post, responded to two fire calls on Monday, the agency said.

One of those fires was in the area of M-129 and M-48. Flames could be seen spreading from farm equipment into a nearby field. The Pickford Township Fire Department, local EMS and state troopers worked to handle that situation.

"The fire was determined to have been caused by an individual who left a fire unattended during an active burn ban," troopers said.

While first responders were still in Pickford Township, state police said a second fire began at the Department of Public Works compost site in Kinross. This one was determined to have "ignited spontaneously," but it took about two hours to get it under control.

Agencies responding to that call were the Sault Tribe Police Department, Michigan State Police, Chippewa County Sheriff's Office, Rudyard Township Fire Department, Kinross Fire Department, Pickford Fire Department, local EMS and Michigan DNR Fire personnel.

The above video originally aired on June 2, 2026.