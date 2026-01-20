Watch CBS News
Multiple water main breaks reported in Eastpointe

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Paula Wethington

CBS Detroit

Water department crews in Eastpointe, Michigan, were at multiple locations Tuesday to repair water main breaks in the city. 

The locations reported for water main breaks in that Macomb County community were at: 

  • Empire Avenue, west of Kelly Road. 
  • Beechwood Avenue, north of Nine Mile Road. 
  • Manchester Avenue, west of Gratiot Avenue. 

"Residents in the immediate area may experience an interruption to their water service as repairs are being made," each notice sent Tuesday morning said. "For the safety of our crew, please avoid the area. Service will be restored as soon as possible." 

