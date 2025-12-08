Watch CBS News
Multiple fire departments respond to mobile home fire in Monroe County

Paula Wethington
Multiple fire departments in Monroe County, Michigan, responded Monday to a mobile home fire. 

The fire was at a home on Ryan's Ridge in the Raisin Ridge mobile home community in Raisinville Township, near M-50 and Raisinville Road, the City of Monroe Fire Department said

The Ida Fire Department was the lead agency. They were assisted on scene by City of Monroe Fire Department, Monroe Township Fire Department, London-Maybee-Raisinville Fire Department, LaSalle Fire Department, Dundee Fire Department and Monroe Community Ambulance. 

No injuries were reported. 

