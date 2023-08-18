MSU police warn of rise in attempted vehicle thefts on campus, in Lansing area

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State University Police and Public Safety are alerting residents of the recent increase in vehicle thefts on campus and in the greater Lansing area.

Police say there have been three attempted vehicle thefts on the university's campus at the following locations:

Ramp 1/Shaw Lane

the Shaw Hall Parking Loop

Lot 5/Delta Court

The vehicles targeted were 2011-2021 Hyundai and Kia vehicles that did not have recent software updates, police said.

While these three situations were attempts, police say there has been a significant rise in thefts of these types of vehicles throughout the greater Lansing area.

Police are encouraging residents to ensure vehicles are secured and in designated parking areas.

In addition, they recommend that students request recall software from their Hyundai and Kia dealers before returning to campus for the 2023-2024 school year.

Kia owners can also call 800-333-4542, and Hyundai owners can call 800-633-5151.

MSU police can be contacted at 517-355-2221.