MSU student shares her story of fear, survival in mass shooting

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan State University student says she's still shaken up from last night's tragic shooting, but relieved to be home with family.

Destiny Dancy says she knew her freshman year at MSU would be unforgettable, but she didn't know this milestone in her life would be overshadowed by tragedy.

"People kept calling and saying like oh like, giving updates and saying they're in this dorm building, and they're in this dorm building," Dancy said.

Monday just after 8:30 p.m. she says she received a campus email, warning students of an active shooter.

"First, we really didn't think much of it just because they always kind of email with alerts and stuff, stuff like what's going on, so we really didn't think it was as serious as it was.," Dancy said.

The 19-year-old says she was in East Akers Hall when the news broke.

The shock left her paralyzed by fear, but Dancy says she quickly sprung into survival mode.

"So, like we had went to the bathroom and like we barricaded the door with the couch and we just turned all the lights off," Dancy said.

"It was definitely scary. Like being in the bathroom and not just knowing anything because the Wi-Fi is so bad and so we had like a little scanner thing going on. It's like MSU Radio and stuff and they were like kind of saying stuff but it kept going in and out so we didn't know anything."

Dancy says she stayed locked in the bathroom with her roommates for three hours.

Her family came to her aid, traveling from the Detroit area, to get her off campus and bring her home to safety.

"I just seen a lot of kids coming down with their bags and stuff like that," Dancy said.

"Hugging their parents, so yeah, it was definitely not how it usually is on campus. So, it was like sad to see that."