Watch CBS News
Local News

MSP patrol car struck by another vehicle on Nine Mile Road, police say

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Read Full Bio
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

Add CBS News on Google

A Michigan State Police patrol car was struck and damaged by another vehicle Wednesday night in Eastpointe. 

Neither driver was injured. 

The crash happened about 9:20 p.m. in the area of Nine Mile Road and Brittany Avenue. 

State police said a detective trooper was eastbound on Nine Mile Road and noticed a vehicle stopped at the stop sign on Brittany Avenue. As the patrol car entered the intersection, the driver on Brittany Avenue proceeded through and struck the marked police vehicle. 

msp-crash-slider-1.jpg
A driver in Eastpointe struck and damaged a Michigan State Police patrol car on May 27, 2026. Michigan State Police

The trooper was not responding to a call and did not have emergency lights or sirens activated, the agency said. 

The woman who was driving the other car was suspected to be impaired, and was arrested at the scene on a charge of operating while intoxicated, MSP said. 

"This incident serves as another reminder that impaired driving puts everyone at risk. If you are impaired, please do not get behind the wheel of a vehicle. Make a plan ahead of time and help keep our roadways safe," MSP Spl/Lt. Ty Howard said.  

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue