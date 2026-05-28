MSP patrol car struck by another vehicle on Nine Mile Road, police say

A Michigan State Police patrol car was struck and damaged by another vehicle Wednesday night in Eastpointe.

Neither driver was injured.

The crash happened about 9:20 p.m. in the area of Nine Mile Road and Brittany Avenue.

State police said a detective trooper was eastbound on Nine Mile Road and noticed a vehicle stopped at the stop sign on Brittany Avenue. As the patrol car entered the intersection, the driver on Brittany Avenue proceeded through and struck the marked police vehicle.

A driver in Eastpointe struck and damaged a Michigan State Police patrol car on May 27, 2026. Michigan State Police

The trooper was not responding to a call and did not have emergency lights or sirens activated, the agency said.

The woman who was driving the other car was suspected to be impaired, and was arrested at the scene on a charge of operating while intoxicated, MSP said.

"This incident serves as another reminder that impaired driving puts everyone at risk. If you are impaired, please do not get behind the wheel of a vehicle. Make a plan ahead of time and help keep our roadways safe," MSP Spl/Lt. Ty Howard said.