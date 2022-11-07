MSP investigate after pedestrian killed in crash on the Lodge Freeway in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police are investigating after a 44-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed while walking on the Lodge Freeway in Detroit early Sunday morning.

The incident happened at about 1:45 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, and police received reports of a man in all-black clothing walking in the left lane of southbound M-10.

According to MSP, the pedestrian was near West Grand Boulevard when he walked into the center lane and was struck by a Ford Fusion.

Troopers arrived and located the pedestrian, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the driver of the Ford Fusion remained at the scene.

In addition to this, police say alcohol does not appear to be a factor.

Police have not released the pedestrian's identity but say they have identified him and located his family. His last known address is in Detroit.

The investigation is ongoing.