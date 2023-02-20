Watch CBS News
MSP apprehend 14-year-old after leading police on chase in stolen vehicle

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police apprehended a 14-year-old and recovered a stolen vehicle after a chase in west Michigan.

After a brief chase, the incident happened just after 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17, on northbound I-69, mile marker #50 near Olivet. 

Police arrested a 14-year-old, from Holland, without incident. 

According to MSP, the vehicle was reported stolen out of Marshall for a short time before the chase. 

No other information has been given at this time. 

First published on February 20, 2023 / 4:27 PM

