MSP apprehend 14-year-old after leading police on chase in stolen vehicle

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police apprehended a 14-year-old and recovered a stolen vehicle after a chase in west Michigan.

Just after 2p today, Marshall troopers recovered a stolen vehicle on N/B I-69, mm #50 near Olivet following a brief pursuit. A 14-year-old Holland juvenile was apprehended without incident. The vehicle was reported stolen out of Marshall a short time prior to chase. pic.twitter.com/6RTYd2pOT4 — MSP Fifth District (@MspSouthwestMI) February 17, 2023

After a brief chase, the incident happened just after 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17, on northbound I-69, mile marker #50 near Olivet.

Police arrested a 14-year-old, from Holland, without incident.

According to MSP, the vehicle was reported stolen out of Marshall for a short time before the chase.

No other information has been given at this time.