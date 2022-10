(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police says there is an active shooting near the Hampton Inn in Dearborn and are telling people to avoid the area.

The Hampton Inn is located at 22324 Michigan Ave.

There is a current active shooting scene at the Hampton Inn, 22324 Michigan Ave in Dearborn. This situation is active and dangerous. Stay away from the scene. pic.twitter.com/bLAlwdmDgn — MSP Second District (@mspmetrodet) October 6, 2022

Dearborn police are asking people to avoid the area of Michigan Avenue between Military and Monroe.