Movement Music Festival unveils full 2023 lineup
(CBS DETROIT) - Skrillex, Three 6 Mafia and Kaskade are just three of the more than 115 acts set to perform at this year's Movement festival at Detroit's Hart Plaza.
Festival organizers announced their full 2023 lineup Tuesday that features 115-plus acts performing across six stages over three days during Memorial Day weekend.
The festival is slated for May 27-29. Three-day and one-day general admission and VIP tickets can be purchased here.
