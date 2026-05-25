Music lovers attend final day of Movement Festival in Detroit

For three days, Detroit is the epicenter of techno music with this Memorial Day weekend tradition, and the music lovers made sure to attend the final day of the Movement Festival.

Tens of thousands of people are taking advantage of the long weekend coming down to Hart Plaza for one of the longest dance music events in the world.

The rainy weekend did not stop people from attending the festival.

Alex and Ava King say their father is the reason they love this genre, and that coming to Movement is now a family tradition.

"My dad being a DJ, it definitely is something that we always listen to, whether we were in the car or at home. So, being able to come and experience it live with them, it's really something cool that we get to do as a family," Alex King said.

"Growing up with that music and then being able to see it live was definitely a huge experience. So, I don't know, I think there's just something here for everybody," Ava King said.

It's no surprise because Detroit is the birthplace of techno music. It was invented by Black youth and nurtured in Black and queer spaces decades ago.

It's grown into a worldwide phenomenon.

Ben Barnes and Selene Fave traveled all the way from Los Angeles to go to Movement.

"I mean, the music, the vibe is unmatched. As I told her (Fave), it's the best party weekend in America. I've been to EDC, I've been to Ultra, I've done this and that. I keep coming back to Detroit, because this is the real everyone gets down. We're here for the love, the music. This music is very soulful, and you really get to like be yourself and express yourself when you're dancing. There's like no judgment on that," Barnes said.

This year's lineup boasts headliners like Dom Dolla, Juan Atkins, and Sara Landry, and a total of 115 live musical performances.