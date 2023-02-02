Motown Museum to reopen Feb. 22

(CBS DETROIT) - The Motown Museum is scheduled to reopen and offer tours again on Feb. 22 after being closed for an expansion project.

The museum closed in November for the final phase of its $55 million expansion project.

Renderings released in September show the project consists of building a 40,000-square-foot space that will consist of interactive exhibits, a theater, a retail experience, and more. This new space is being placed behind Hitsville, U.S.A.

The Motown Museum will reopen as work on the expansion project is being completed.

Each tour is led by a guide who will share stories about the history of Hitsville, U.S.A.

"Guests will be transported through time while viewing curated exhibits, the actual apartment Berry Gordy lived in with his family during the label's earliest days, along with original recording equipment and the legendary Studio A, the recording studio where Motown artists recorded some of the greatest songs of all time from 1959 to 1972," the Motown Museum said in a Facebook post.

Tours will be available Wednesdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. To book a tour, visit here.