Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash in Monroe Township, Michigan

A motorcyclist is hospitalized after a single-vehicle crash on early Monday morning in Monroe Township, Michigan.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened at about 12:32 a.m. on E. Dunbar Road, east of La Plaisance Road. The sheriff's office says the 34-year-old man was riding a 2019 Harley-Davidson when he lost control and struck the east curb on a private drive.

Authorities say the motorcycle struck the west curb of the same drive, causing the man to fall off the motorcycle and hit a sign.

The sheriff's office says the man was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. He was taken to a hospital and is listed in critical condition.

Investigators say alcohol does not appear to be a factor.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 734-240-7541. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up or online at 1800speakup.org.