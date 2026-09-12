Motorcyclist, 20, killed in Waterford Township crash, police say

A 20-year-old man is dead after the motorcycle he was operating collided with a van in Waterford Township, Michigan, Friday morning.

According to police, a 41-year-old motorist was driving the Ford van out of a driveway and onto Highland Road, near Forest Avenue, when the motorcycle struck it. Officers responded to the crash around 8:40 a.m.

First responders and at least one bystander attempted life-saving measures on the motorcyclist, from Commerce Township, Michigan, before he was taken to a hospital, where he later died, according to officials.

Police said they were told by witnesses the motorcyclist had been traveling eastbound on Michigan Highway 59 through White Lake Township and into Waterford Township at an extremely high speed.

Highland Road in the area of Forest Avenue was shut down for several hours on Friday while investigators examined the scene, officials said.