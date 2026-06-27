Motorcyclist critically injured in Livonia crash, police say

An individual is in the hospital after the motorcycle they were operating crashed into the back of a vehicle in Livonia, Michigan, on Saturday afternoon.

According to police, a motorist in the vehicle and the motorcyclist were attempting to enter eastbound Interstate 96 from Middlebelt Road. The vehicle stopped at the end of the ramp, then the motorcycle collided with it.

Police said they responded to the crash around 2:55 p.m.

As of Saturday evening, the motorcyclist is in critical condition, according to police. Their age wasn't immediately known.