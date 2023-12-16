Motorcyclist dies in Highland Township crash

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 31-year-old man from Holly died after a motorcycle crash on Friday night in Highland Township, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said.

Investigation shows a 2017 GMC Yukon XL was turning westbound on Livingston Road to eastbound on Highland Road.

The Yukon, driven by a 62-year-old woman from Howell, went into the left-turn-lane for the median crossover when the motorcyclist driving a 2003 Suzuki GSX-R1000 crashed with the SUV, deputies said.

The motorcyclist was thrown into the median and died at the scene, the sheriff's office said.

Neither alcohol nor drugs is suspected by the woman who was wearing a seatbelt, deputies said.

The man was wearing a helmet and investigators said they believe speed may have been a factor in the crash.

The incident remains under investigation.