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Motorcycle rider killed after crash on Southfield Road in Lathrup Village, police say

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
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A motorcycle rider died in the aftermath of a two-vehicle crash in Oakland County, Michigan. 

The crash happened about 5 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Southfield Road and Sunset Boulevard in Lathrup Village. 

The Lathrup Village Police Department said the motorcycle rider was operating the vehicle erratically while traveling northbound on Southfield Road. Witnesses told police that the motorcycle then entered the intersection while the traffic light was red and collided with another vehicle. 

The motorcycle operator was thrown off the bike and seriously injured. 

Police attempted CPR on scene. The rider was taken to an area hospital, where they were pronounced dead. 

Those who were in the second vehicle were treated on scene for injuries and released. 

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office provided accident investigators at the scene to assist village police. 

"We extend our deepest condolences to the family of the deceased," the Lathrup Village Police Department said.

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