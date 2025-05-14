Motorcycle rider injured after rear-ending car on southbound I-75
A motorcycle rider was injured in a crash Tuesday night on Interstate 75 in Metro Detroit.
The crash shut down traffic on the southbound lanes of I-75 near Warren Avenue until the investigation and cleanup was complete, according to Michigan Department of Transportation traffic reports.
The motorcycle operator, a 30-year-old man from Washington Township, was southbound on the freeway "driving at a high rate of speed in and out of traffic," Michigan State Police, Metro Detroit district reported.
The rider lost control of the bike and rear-ended a Hyundai in the center left lane.
The Hyundai driver was not injured. The motorcylist was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment.
"We continue to see excessive speed causing too many preventable crashes," Michigan State Police F/Lt. Mike Shaw said in the report. "This risky driving behavior is even worse on a motorcycle or with an inexperienced driver."