Motorcycle rider injured after rear-ending car on southbound I-75

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

A motorcycle rider was injured in a crash Tuesday night on Interstate 75 in Metro Detroit. 

The crash shut down traffic on the southbound lanes of I-75 near Warren Avenue until the investigation and cleanup was complete, according to Michigan Department of Transportation traffic reports. 

The motorcycle operator, a 30-year-old man from Washington Township, was southbound on the freeway "driving at a high rate of speed in and out of traffic," Michigan State Police, Metro Detroit district reported

The rider lost control of the bike and rear-ended a Hyundai in the center left lane. 

The Hyundai driver was not injured. The motorcylist was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment. 

"We continue to see excessive speed causing too many preventable crashes," Michigan State Police F/Lt. Mike Shaw said in the report. "This risky driving behavior is even worse on a motorcycle or with an inexperienced driver." 

Paula Wethington

