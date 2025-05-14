Motorcycle rider injured after rear-ending car on southbound I-75

Questions about Hamtramck city council member residency status and more top stories

Questions about Hamtramck city council member residency status and more top stories

Questions about Hamtramck city council member residency status and more top stories

A motorcycle rider was injured in a crash Tuesday night on Interstate 75 in Metro Detroit.

The crash shut down traffic on the southbound lanes of I-75 near Warren Avenue until the investigation and cleanup was complete, according to Michigan Department of Transportation traffic reports.

The motorcycle operator, a 30-year-old man from Washington Township, was southbound on the freeway "driving at a high rate of speed in and out of traffic," Michigan State Police, Metro Detroit district reported.

The rider lost control of the bike and rear-ended a Hyundai in the center left lane.

The Hyundai driver was not injured. The motorcylist was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment.

"We continue to see excessive speed causing too many preventable crashes," Michigan State Police F/Lt. Mike Shaw said in the report. "This risky driving behavior is even worse on a motorcycle or with an inexperienced driver."