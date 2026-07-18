Motorcycle ride honors Melvindale police corporal killed in line of duty

The First Responder Memorial of Wayne County near the intersection of Hines Drive and Haggerty Road in Plymouth Township, Michigan, honors the fallen men and women who died in the line of duty.

The last name on the memorial wall is Melvindale Police Department Corporal Mohamed Said.

"This is not only remembering Corporal Mohammed, but this is remembering all the fallen officers that we lost throughout the world," Melvindale Police Department Corporal Mohamed Hachem said.

Dozens of motorcycle riders and representatives from various police departments lined up on the road Saturday ahead of the second annual memorial motorcycle ride.

"It's very nice to see these people coming just for them, for the family. And nothing is going to bring him back, but this movement, it's great for us. And I hope it's going to be continued for every year," Dave Said, uncle of Mohamed Said, said.

Earlier this summer, the man convicted of Mohamed Said's murder was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

"It's a little bit of a closure, but for the family and the and his coworkers and our city, it's never going to go away. So, honoring him does help that," Melvindale Police Chief Chris Egan said.

It was justice for the family, friends and supporters at the event.

"We are relieved that he's behind bars. He's not going to be out roaming the streets. He should not have been roaming the streets. And it just, it makes us feel better," Hachem said.

The memorial ride is also a fundraiser for the Mohamed Said Foundation.

"If we want to send two people to a police academy, this will help out with that. I'm going to the honor guard school; it's going to assist with that and it's going to help," Hachem said.

All for a good cause, just like Mohamed Said would have wanted.

"We're enjoying, and remembering and everybody's getting together. This is what Said wants, everybody to get together, laugh, smile," Hachem said.