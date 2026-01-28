Michigan mother pleads guilty to misusing funds intended for hockey team

Michigan mother, 56-year-old Christina Obermok, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to spending money on herself that was intended for a hockey team associated with the Oakland Junior Grizzlies.

Obermok was designated as the team manager and had a child on the team.

"I feel sad for her and her children and all the children involved," said one hockey parent, Stacy Laverell.

Parents claim Obermok misused at least $10,000, which they say led to the team not having money to go on tournaments or purchase practice time at the ice rink.

Laverell says she wants to know why it took so long to get to this point.

"We would like to know why the organization did not step in when they knew what was going on with this team, not only a cultural aspect but from a financial aspect," said Laverell.

Parents say they received bank statements showing Obermok spent team dollars on things like online pet store, Chewy, Apple and streaming networks.

Obermok did not want to talk to CBS News Detroit, buther attorney, Todd Kaluzny, said, "My client is not a criminal, my client is a good person."

Obermok was originally charged with a felony, but she pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of a misdemeanor. The deal keeps Obermok from serving jail time, and her attorney says she paid the money back.

"She didn't take the money; there was a dispute of certain things that should or should not be paid for, like hotel rooms," said Kaluzny.

Parents say the league did not refund their money. In fact, they say they had to pay thousands of dollars to just part ways with the hockey league.

CBS News Detroit reached out to the president of the Oakland Junior Grizzlies to find out if they received the money from Obermok. We have yet to hear back.

As for Obermok, she told the judge she was sorry it came to this and that she was ready to move on with her life.