Morgan State University investigates report of active shooter on or near school campus

BALTIMORE -- Morgan State University is responding to an active shooter who fired shots at multiple people near or on campus, according to authorities.

The Baltimore Police Department announced on Tuesday evening that its officers are responding to a report of an active shooter in the 1700 block of Argonne Drive, which is near the university premises.

Everyone was asked to shelter in place and avoid the area, police said in a social media post.

Baltimore Police confirmed to CBS News that multiple people have been injured.

Baltimore Police spokesman Vernon Davis confirmed to WJZ's media partner The Baltimore Banner that at least four people were injured. The conditions of the gunshot victims were not immediately known, according to the Baltimore Banner.

The local office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is assisting the Baltimore Police Department at the scene of an active shooter situation in the 1700 block of Argonne Drive.

WJZ's Kelsey Kushner reports that police confirmed to her that the shooter was shooting out of a dorm window.

Following the reports of gunfire, Baltimore Police and Morgan State University officials began urging family members of students to avoid the campus area.

Instead, they can convene at the Safeway parking lot, which is at 4401 Harford Road, police said.

