More than $20K raised for Ferndale family after fire destroys home

Last Thursday, a home off West Breckenridge Street in Ferndale became engulfed in flames.

"The home and all the contents in there are a complete loss," said Ferndale Fire Chief Teresa Robinson.

CBS Detroit

The blaze was so intense that it spread to neighboring homes, melting the siding on one and damaging the exterior on the other.

"Entire roof is collapsed in, and in many parts, the second floor collapsed onto the first floor. Spread to the garage," said Robinson.

The fire chief says the flames started at the back of the house, but the location and cause remain unclear.

CBS Detroit

Robinson says that with the damage so extensive, freezing temperatures, and other factors, the cause will likely be undetermined.

"When you have a collapse like that, things are not in the same spaces that they were at the start of the fire, which makes it much more difficult to piece it back together," Robinson stated.

Fortunately, no one was home at the time, but the family that lives here is now displaced, and the community is showing up in a big way.

"There is one GoFundMe that we did verify is legitimate. A friend of the family started it on their behalf," said Robinson.

CBS Detroit

The online fundraiser has already collected more than $20,000.

"The GoFundMe is a great way to support them, and the community has really come together. It's a phenomenal community, and people here really love to step up and take care of each other," said Robinson.

Sources close to the family tell CBS News Detroit that the couple is currently staying with other family members and is overwhelmed by the outpour of support they've received.

In the meantime, the fire is still under investigation.