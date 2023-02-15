More than 10,000 DTE Energy customers without power

(CBS DETROIT) - Strong winds in Metro Detroit on Feb. 15 left more than 10,000 DTE customers without power.

As of 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday, 10,571 customers were reported to be impacted by the outage. Additionally, Consumers Energy reported 135 outages that impacted 1,203 customers.

You can view DTE Energy's outage map here.

Click here to view the Consumers Energy outage map.

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory through 4 p.m. for Southeast Michigan. Officials also postponed the weekly NOAA weather radio test due to the advisory.