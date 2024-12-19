Watch CBS News
More snow headed to Southeast Michigan to close out the week

By Troy Bridges

/ CBS Detroit

Tracking snow for tonight. NEXT Weather Forecast 12/19/2024
Tracking snow for tonight. NEXT Weather Forecast 12/19/2024 02:31

(CBS DETROIT) — Here we go again. More snow moves in late Thursday through Friday in Southeast Michigan.

This next clipper system will not have "snow squalls" or bands of fast-moving, very heavy snow, but it will lead to accumulations for the morning drive to work on Friday.

Snow accumulations will be between 1 and 3 inches by Friday afternoon. Sanilac County will see between 2 to 4 inches because of the proximity to Lake Huron. 

By Friday afternoon, most snow showers will come to an end. 

Temperatures will drop like a rock for the weekend. 

Morning lows will be in the teens and single digits for Saturday and Sunday. 

High temperatures will only be in the mid-20s for the weekend even though the sun will finally make an appearance. 

For Christmas and the start of Hanukkah, highs will be near 40 degrees. Temperatures will continue to climb into the New Year's holiday.

