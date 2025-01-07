Lions RB David Montgomery expected to return for divisional round, head coach says

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery may be back in time for the divisional round later this month, head coach Dan Campbell said on Tuesday.

Montgomery suffered a knee injury during the Dec. 15 matchup against the Buffalo Bills. The running back opted out of a potentially season-ending surgery and decided to undergo therapy after consulting medical experts.

When asked if he expects Montgomery to be back for the playoff, Campbell told reporters, "I do."

Montgomery formed one-half of Detroit's dynamic backfield with running back Jahmyr Gibbs, who carried the Lions with four touchdowns to a 31-9 victory against the Minnesota Vikings. The victory resulted in the team earning a bye week.

The team's opponent is currently unknown until the wild card round this weekend. Detroit will play the lowest-seeded team that advances from that round. In the meantime, Campbell says he will give the players a few days off before the divisional round.

"My plan is to give them off three days this weekend. Refresh, get your sleep, get your rest. We're gonna know, hopefully, by Sunday," Campbel said.