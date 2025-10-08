Monroe woman arrested for OWI, police said she was huffing aerosols

A woman who was seen driving erratically and in the wrong way along some one-way streets in Monroe, Michigan, was arrested and taken into custody, police said.

Monroe police said the driver appeared to have been under the influence of marijuana and "had been huffing aerosols" before she was apprehended and taken to the Monroe County Jail.

The call to Monroe County Central Dispatch was made about 7:18 p.m. Monday from another motorist who said he saw a woman slumped over the steering wheel in a vehicle. After the passer-by tried to wake the driver, police said, she regained consciousness and began to drive erratically south on Dixie Highway.

The caller began following the woman, staying on the line with dispatchers to provide updated information on her whereabouts, investigators said.

Police caught up with the woman and tried to do a traffic stop. Instead, officers reported, she drove the wrong way on multiple one-way streets, disregarding the patrol vehicle's emergency lights and sirens.

She eventually stopped in the area of West Second Street and Cass Street. At that point, the 33-year-old Monroe resident began cooperating with police, police said.

The woman faces charges of fleeing and eluding police, along with operating a vehicle while under the influence.

"We would like to thank the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, as well as the citizen caller who provided crucial information that allowed law enforcement to take this dangerous driver off the streets. Remember: if you see something, say something," police said.