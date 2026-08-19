Monroe warns residents about scam phone calls impersonating police

The Monroe Public Safety Department and the Monroe County Sheriff's Office are warning residents about scam phone calls impersonating police.

Monroe Public Safety Director Chad J. Tolstedt and Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough are warning residents about recent phone scams in which callers identify themselves as representatives of local law enforcement agencies.

In a recent incident, a caller claimed to be a corrections sergeant and requested money to get someone out of jail. Other callers have used Tolstedt's name or claimed to represent the Sheriff's Office to make their scams sound legitimate.

Authorities warn residents about common scam calls, including:

A family member is in jail and needs bail money.



An outstanding warrant or missed jury duty.



Paying immediately to avoid arrest.





Authorities add that callers often request payment through gift cards, cryptocurrency, wire transfers or payment apps. Some scammers use the names of real employees or manipulate the caller ID to make the call seem legitimate.

The two agencies confirm that neither will call and demand immediate payment using these methods to prevent an arrest or to release someone from jail.

Authorities advise residents to hang up and not send money or provide any personal information and call the following numbers: