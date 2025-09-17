Monroe residents raise concerns over pending Telegraph Road closure

A busy retail and commercial section of U.S. 24 / North Telegraph Road in Monroe, Michigan, will be closed to through traffic for three weeks while culvert replacement work takes place.

The Michigan Department of Transportation has approved the closure of North Telegraph Road from Holiday Boulevard to Greenfield Avenue, starting Sept. 29 and until Oct. 20 or until the work is complete, city officials announced.

The culvert replacement is over the Mason Run Drain.

While the actual closure is for just one block, city officials noted there will be traffic problems.

All through traffic will be detoured via Stewart Road to M-125 / North Monroe Street / Front Street / back to Telegraph Road. City officials say Huber Drive, which runs parallel to U.S. 24 in a residential and light industrial area, will be closed to through traffic.

Detour map posted by City of Monroe, Michigan, ahead of a fall 2025 construction-related closure on North Telegraph Road. City of Monroe, Michigan

As some area residents noted in comments on the city's social media post, both U.S. 24 and M-125 routinely see overflow traffic from nearby Interstate 75 should there be accidents or construction on the freeway.

In response to questions on Facebook, the city responded:

"Thanks to everyone who's shared concerns about traffic on neighborhood streets — we hear you! Your feedback has been passed along to City of Monroe Public Safety, Administration, the Monroe County Road Commission, and MDOT for review. "We know this closure is a big inconvenience, but it's necessary to replace the aging culvert under US-24 at Mason Run Drain and relocate key utilities. While a full closure is frustrating, it allows MDOT to finish in about three weeks instead of stretching into months of delays.

The city's public safety department also said it is working with area first responder agencies over emergency response traffic routes.

For information about the traffic closure, delays and detours, residents can call the City of Monroe Engineering Department at 734-384-9126.