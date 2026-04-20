Monroe police investigate robbery that led to kidnapping, stolen vehicle report

Three people have been arrested in connection with the assault and kidnapping of a man in Monroe, Michigan, police said.

The Monroe Public Safety Department said police officers were called to the 1100 block of East Eighth Street on Saturday with a report of an assault involving one man as the victim.

"The investigation determined the victim had been lured by an acquaintance to an abandoned residence, where he was assaulted by two adult males, restrained, and robbed of personal property, including his vehicle, phone, and wallet," police said.

While the victim was injured, he was able to escape and sought help from nearby residents.

"Investigators quickly determined this was a targeted incident and not a random act," police added.

Later that evening, the stolen vehicle was detected southbound on Interstate 75, followed by another vehicle. Both vehicles were stopped. Police said two men and one woman were all taken into custody without incident and lodged at the Monroe County Jail.

In the meantime, officers also recovered property that belonged to the victims.

The case has been submitted to the Monroe County Prosecutor's Office for view, and the charges that police are seeking include kidnapping, robbery and unlawful driving away of a vehicle.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office and South Rockwood Police Department assisted on the investigation.

Police ask that anyone with information about the case contact Monroe detective Zimmerman at 734-243-7509.