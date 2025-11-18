Monroe police seeking tips in solving a series of vehicle break-ins

Police are seeking information from the public to help solve a series of vehicle break-ins in Monroe, Michigan.

The Monroe Police Department said officers are looking into reports of vehicle entries that happened between Nov. 11 and 13 in multiple locations, including the Frenchman's Bend and Riverside Manor subdivisions on the northwest side of the city.

Security video has detected images of three people who are believed to be involved with approaching the vehicles and checking for unlocked doors.

Police ask that anyone else who may have surveillance images of that activity or other information about the vehicle entries contact Detective McKenzie at 734-243-7517 or via email. For those wishing to remain anonymous, tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 800-SPEAK-UP. Information can also be submitted via the police department's website.

"We encourage everyone to take precautions — do not leave valuables in your vehicles, and always ensure that your vehicles and residences are locked to avoid becoming an easy target for criminals," police said.