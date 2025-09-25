Monroe man accused of throwing lit piece of fake dynamite at another man in city park

A lit piece of what police later learned was fake dynamite was thrown Monday evening by one man toward another man's vehicle at a city park in Monroe, Michigan, police said.

The alleged altercation happened at Veterans Park on North Custer Road, which is along the River Raisin, just west of Telegraph Road. One man was later arrested. No one was injured, police said, although the accused pulled a handgun on the victim.

Monroe police began investigating the following morning, when the alleged victim returned to the park and saw the other man fishing behind Monroe Fire Station 2. He called authorities shortly after 8 a.m. and related what had happened the previous night.

The victim told police that the other man had approached his van and thrown a lit, fake piece of dynamite onto the hood of his vehicle. "In an instinctive reaction, the victim retrieved the fake dynamite and threw it back at the suspect, unsure of whether it was real," police said.

After the item was thrown back, police said, the suspect pulled out a handgun and ordered the victim to freeze. The suspect then walked away and resumed fishing.

After arriving at the park Tuesday morning, police detained the 72-year-old man, who was from the Monroe area. A loaded .45 caliber handgun and a loaded .22 caliber handgun were found in his pants pocket. The suspect has a valid concealed pistol license.

The suspect admitted to the events as described by the victim, police said.

He was then arrested and taken to Monroe County Jail. Police are seeking charges on two counts of felonious assault and presenting a fake explosive device.