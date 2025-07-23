Watch CBS News
Newport man arrested after deputies find vehicle that crashed during pursuit

A Newport man is in jail after deputies located a damaged vehicle that crashed during a pursuit in Monroe County, Michigan. 

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office, which is investigating the case, said the chase began about 9:20 p.m. Tuesday in the area of North Telegraph Road near Newport Road in Frenchtown Township. A deputy tried to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation, but the driver sped off westbound on Newport Road. 

The resulting pursuit traveled in the area of Grafton, Newport and North Stony Creek roads, and the deputy lost sight of it at the curves on Grafton Road. 

The vehicle sustained damage as it left the road. Officers collected the broken-off vehicle parts as evidence. 

Several hours later, when on patrol, deputies found a vehicle whose damage matched the broken-off parts parked in the 300 block of Kingsbrook Drive, which is in the Kimberly Estates mobile home park in Newport. 

Officers found a 19-year-old man at the home and took him into custody. 

The suspect is facing charges of fleeing and eluding. He was lodged at Monroe County Jail, pending arraignment at First District Court in Monroe. 

Deputies ask that anyone with information to assist on the investigation contact the sheriff's office at 734-240-7710. 

