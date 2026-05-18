Monroe County man killed in motorcycle-pickup crash in Bedford Township

A Monroe County, Michigan, man was killed in the aftermath of a motorcycle-pickup crash in Bedford Township.

The crash happened about 9:18 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Secor Road and St. Anthony Road.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said Arnold L. Meiring, 68, of Temperance, was driving a black 2014 Chevrolet Silverado northbound on Secor Road. As Meiring drove into the intersection to turn west, he was struck by a southbound off-road motorcycle operated by Clayton J. Devol, 48, of Temperance.

After the collision, the pickup stopped on the north side of St. Anthony Road.

Devol was thrown from his motorcycle, falling onto the east side of Secor Road. He was pronounced dead at the scene as a result of his injuries.

Meiring was not injured.

Deputies said the off-road motorcycle was not equipped with a headlight or taillight and was not authorized for use on roadways. In addition, Devol was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

First responders assisting on scene included the Bedford Township Fire Department, Monroe Community Ambulance, Monroe County Sheriff's Office Victim Services Unit and Chaplain Program.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is continuing the investigation, and asks that anyone with information call the traffic services division at 734-240-7548 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 800-SPEAK-UP.