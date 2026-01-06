Monroe County man arrested after disturbance, assault on police, authorities say

A police officer was assaulted and injured during an investigation of a disturbance at a mobile home in Carleton, Michigan.

The Carleton Police Department said one of its officers, accompanied by a police officer from nearby South Rockwood, responded to a home on Coventry Street Saturday after receiving a report of the disturbance. When they arrived, they were told there were active arrest warrants for the 32-year-old man involved in the incident, and confirmed that information through Monroe County Central Dispatch.

In the meantime, police noticed broken glass on both the walkway and the porch leading up to the home.

Although the suspect would not let them in, the property owner, who is also a relative of the suspect, arrived and went inside. She told police that something was burning inside a bedroom, at which point officers went inside.

The suspect then broke out a bedroom window and ran off into a wooded area behind the home.

Another relative told police that the man is known to carry firearms.

With that information, Carleton police said they called for additional assistance from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office and the Michigan State Police. The sheriff's office sent K-9 Bane, along with a drone operator whose equipment included thermal imaging, both of which were used to track the man's location.

During the eventual arrest, police said, the suspect assaulted the Carleton police officer, who sought treatment for his injuries.

The incident remains under investigation, with charges pending from the local law enforcement agencies.

"The Carleton Police Department extends sincere appreciation to the Michigan State Police, South Rockwood Police Department, and Monroe County Sheriff's Office for their assistance in maintaining public safety," Carleton Police Chief Roy Johnson said. "Special recognition is given to Drone Operator Lt. Sottile for his swift coordination and deployment, as well as Deputy Hall and his K-9 partner, Bane, for their successful tracking efforts. Their professionalism and prompt actions ensured the safety of the community. "