Watch CBS News
Local News

Crime Stoppers seeks tips after 21-year-old mom killed, infant son injured in 2019 Novi shooting

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for April 27, 2023
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for April 27, 2023 02:49

NOVI, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest after a shooting in Novi left a 21-year-old dead and her infant son injured. 

tia-lanae-joe.png
Tia Lanae Joe Crime Stoppers

Tia Lanae Joe was found fatally shot at about 4:10 a.m. on Sunday, April 7, 2019, in the 29000 block of Rousseau Drive near Canal Street in the Oakland Glens Mobile Home community. 

Police say they discovered that Joe had been shot and killed, but her infant son survived his injuries.

All tips will remain anonymous, and rewards are paid when tips lead to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-SPEAK-UP or visiting the website at www.1800speakup.org.

First published on April 27, 2023 / 3:30 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.