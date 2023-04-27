Crime Stoppers seeks tips after 21-year-old mom killed, infant son injured in 2019 Novi shooting

NOVI, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest after a shooting in Novi left a 21-year-old dead and her infant son injured.

Tia Lanae Joe Crime Stoppers

Tia Lanae Joe was found fatally shot at about 4:10 a.m. on Sunday, April 7, 2019, in the 29000 block of Rousseau Drive near Canal Street in the Oakland Glens Mobile Home community.

Police say they discovered that Joe had been shot and killed, but her infant son survived his injuries.

All tips will remain anonymous, and rewards are paid when tips lead to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-SPEAK-UP or visiting the website at www.1800speakup.org.