MLB steps into women's sports with launch of pro softball league

MLB invests in women's sports for first time with new softball league

Major League Baseball is investing in a new women's professional softball league, Commissioner Robert Manfred announced Thursday on "CBS Mornings."

The partnership with the Athletes Unlimited Softball League marks MLB's first major investment in women's professional sports.

Manfred said the timing felt right for the investment.

"We've been very engaged in the softball space as part of our youth participation programs. And the growing popularity in women's sports motivated us to look around," Manfred said. "We looked at startups, we looked at making an investment, and we thought AUSL was a great fit for us."

When asked why MLB chose softball over women's baseball, Manfred cited infrastructure advantages.

"There's such a great softball infrastructure that exists. A pipeline of athletes," he said. "We thought that we could get to the point of having a sustainable league much quicker with softball."

Kim Ng will serve as commissioner of the new Athletes Unlimited Softball League. Ng, who worked at MLB for 10 years before becoming AUSL commissioner, said the partnership is a big step for both sports. Ng noted that women's college softball "routinely outdraws the men" during their respective College World Series.

"Having worked at major league baseball for ten years and having led that softball division, we were always trying to connect with the women's side, you know, with women's college softball," she said.

Manfred said, "Kim showed great leadership skills while she was with us, great managerial skills. I had no doubt that she had the skill set to be successful in a job like this."

MLB will broadcast select games on its network and streaming service, help with marketing and provide financial support for the league's operations.

The AUSL launches Saturday, June 7, with Opening Day games in Rosemont, Illinois, and Wichita, Kansas. The Wichita game airs exclusively on MLB Network and MLB.TV at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The league's four teams, the Bandits, Blaze, Talons and Volts, will play a 24-game season through July 23, culminating in a championship series July 26-28 at the University of Alabama's Rhoads Stadium.

The AUSL will become city-based in 2026. This inaugural season features games in 12 cities.

Single game tickets are now available, with more information at theAUSL.com.