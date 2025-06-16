Missing child found in Clinton River in Harrison Township, pronounced dead at hospital

A toddler who was reported missing was taken to the hospital after being found in the Clinton River in Harrison Township Monday morning, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office said.

But the child, Maxwell Anderson, age 2, was eventually pronounced dead at the hospital.

The emergency call was placed about 11 a.m. Monday, after which deputies responded to a call of a missing toddler. The toddler had last been at home on Manse Street in Harrison Township.

The toddler was found around 11:29 a.m. in the Clinton River. Deputies performed lifesaving efforts while taking the child to an area hospital.

"Despite the efforts of MCSO Deputies and personnel, and medical professionals, Maxwell Anderson, two-years-old, was pronounced dead at the hospital," the sheriff's office said in a follow up press release. "The thoughts and prayers of the MCSO go out to the family and friends of the young child."

The investigation continues.