Search underway for missing 29-year-old Southfield woman

The Southfield Police Department launched a search for 29-year-old Christian Cook, who was last seen on Sunday, Sept. 13.

Police say they connected with Cook's family on Tuesday, and due to concerns for her mental health, deployed the drone unit, as well as the Lapeer County Search Rescue Team. Police say Cook was known to frequent 11 Mile and Inkster roads, and they returned to the area, where a canine team picked up her scent. The scent led investigators to the Rouge River, where they conducted an extensive search through 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials from the Southfield Fire Department's Search and Rescue, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue and Lapeer County went back to 11 Mile and Inkster at 10 a.m. on Wednesday and deployed canines.

Christian Cook, 29, was last seen on Sept. 13 and is known to frequent the area of 11 Mile and Inkster roads in Southfield, Michigan. Southfield Police Department

Southfield police say authorities also used sonar technology along the waterway and discovered a large mass. However, divers did not find Cook and instead uncovered a collection of debris.

As of 8 p.m., investigators did not find signs of Cook in the area.

Cook is described as 6 feet tall, weighing about 165 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a mid-calf-length black dress with white polka dots and blue and grey moccasins.

Anyone with information is asked to call Southfield police at 248-796-5500.