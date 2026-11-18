A missing hunter was safely found in Clinton County after an extensive search, Michigan State Police say.

A 64-year-old man from Royal Oak was reported missing on Sunday after leaving early that morning to go hunting, police say.

MSP troopers from the Lansing Post, along with deputies from the Ionia County and Clinton County Sheriff's Offices, launched an extensive search across several areas in Ionia, Gratiot, and Clinton Counties, authorities say.

The man's vehicle was eventually located at the Maple River State Game Area by Clinton County deputies, police say.

The hunter was not initially located despite the use of a K-9 unit and a drone, police say.

MSP Aviation Unit Trooper 3 was then called to assist and spotted the hunter about half a mile north of his vehicle near the Maple River at about 6 a.m. Monday, according to authorities.

The unit guided troopers through the woods to the man's location, and a rescue boat was deployed to safely transport the hunter and responding troopers out of the area, police say.

The hunter was transported to Sparrow Hospital for evaluation and is expected to make a full recovery, according to police.

MSP urges hunters always to let someone know when they plan to hunt and when they are returning, and to make sure their cellphone is fully charged and that they carry a portable power bank.