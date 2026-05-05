Missing dog Disel returned to family after Warren man charged with extortion-related offense

A missing dog has been returned to its Southeast Michigan family after Warren police traced extortion-like demands for money back to a local man who had the animal at his home.

The missing black and white male Alaskan Klee-Kai, named Disel, had run away on April 25 from its home in the 21000 block of Waltham Street. Police said the family started sharing photos of the dog on social media to let people know their pet was missing.

"However, the post quickly resulted in the family receiving messages demanding money for the dog's safe return," police said.

An Alaskan Klee-Kai, named Disel, has been returned to its family. Warren Police Department

One of those messages, sent on April 29, was from a man who claimed to have purchased the dog from another person and demanded cash for the animal's return.

Police detectives investigated and traced the communications to a phone number associated with a Warren man. When officers arrived at his house, they heard barking and could see Disel through the front door.

The man refused to surrender the dog and became uncooperative, police said.

Officers took him into custody as he was seen leaving the home. Another person who was at the home surrendered Disel, and the dog was reunited with its family.

Lamarzay Tolbert, 21, of Warren, was charged by the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office on May 2 with one count of receiving and concealing stolen property between $200 and $1,000, police said. This is a misdemeanor charge.

The investigation is continuing, police said.

"It is truly disheartening that someone would attempt to exploit a family's distress for financial gain, but I am proud of our investigators for seeing through the deception and ensuring Disel was returned home safely," Police Commissioner Eric Hawkins said.

"The swift actions of our Detective Bureau demonstrate our commitment to the safety and well-being of all our residents, including our four-legged ones. We want to remind our citizens that while social media is a powerful tool for finding lost pets, it also attracts those looking to take advantage of others. Please remain vigilant and report any suspicious demands to law enforcement immediately."