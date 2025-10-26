Search underway for missing 82-year-old Detroit man, police say

Police in Detroit seek the public's help in finding an 82-year-old man who went missing on Friday.

Victorio Cisneros left his home on the 20300 block of Plainview Avenue to go for a walk and has yet to return.

According to officials, he is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 148 pounds, and has brown eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans and white Crocs.

Victorio Cisneros, 82. Detroit Police Department

Anyone with information on Cisneros' whereabouts is asked to call Commander Dietrich Lever with the Detroit Police Department or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-773-2587.