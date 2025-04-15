Michigan State Police apprehend 2 wanted in Minnesota homicide investigation

Child struck and killed by ice cream truck; new search for missing teen; and more top stories

Two people wanted in connection with a homicide in Minnesota were arrested and taken into custody in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, in an investigation that police say spanned several states.

The fatal shooting happened Sunday in Moorhead, Minnesota. James Earl Hamilton, age 39, died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds, the Moorhead Police Department said in its report.

A juvenile male was nearby at the time of the shooting.

A man identified as a suspect drove off in a green Chevrolet Trax with temporary Indiana registration.

The Moorhead Police Department, working with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, determined that the suspect was believed to have gone to Michigan, specifically to a location just north of Ishpeming in the Upper Peninsula's Marquette County. Both the Ishpeming Police Department and Michigan State Police got involved at that point.

In the meantime, nationwide arrest warrants were issued both for the male suspect and a female accomplice sought in the homicide investigation.

"He should be considered armed and dangerous," Moorehead Police said when announcing that development.

Michigan State Police reported they saw the suspects traveling Monday morning in Ishpeming Township. Both Jerome Anthony Thomas III and Abby Nichole Frederickson were taken into custody after a traffic stop, the police reports said. They were placed in Marquette County Correctional Facility, awaiting extradition to Minnesota. The Chevrolet was impounded.

Thomas has been charged with four counts, the Minnesota press release said:

Murder-second degree-with intent-not premeditated.

Murder-second degree-drive by shooting.

Attempted murder-first degree-with intent-while committing a drive by shooting.

Attempted murder-second degree-with intent-not premeditated.

Frederickson faces one charge: aiding an offender-second degree murder intentional, the press release said.

"This is an active, ongoing multi-jurisdictional investigation, that spans several states. There is no longer a threat to public safety," the Moorhead Police Department said in its report.

"MSP continues to work closely with the Moorhead Police Department as their investigation continues," Michigan State Police said in its report.

Michigan State Police units involved in this case included the MSP Special Investigation Section, the Upper Peninsula Substance Abuse Enforcement Team (UPSET), the Eighth District Traffic Safety Team.