Michigan middle school student in custody for allegedly threatening another student

A middle school student was taken into custody on Thursday after they allegedly made a threat against another student during an altercation, according to Huron Township police.

Police say officers were called to Summit Academy, where administrators say two students were horseplaying during physical education class before it escalated into a fight. Superintendent Jason Hamstra says staff separated the students and escorted them to the school office.

Hamstra says during that time, one of the students allegedly continued making threats toward the other student. Hamstra says a school resource officer helped remove the student from the school.

"Student safety remains a top priority at Summit Academy," Hamstra said in a statement. "We appreciate your continued support and encourage families to remind their children of the seriousness and potential consequences of making threatening remarks, as well as the importance of reporting concerning comments or behavior to a trusted adult."

Huron Township police say an investigation is ongoing. It is unclear if the student will face any charges.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 734-753-4400.