Michigan's Porcupine Mountains ranked as most beautiful state park in US

(CBS DETROIT) - The Porcupine Mountains ranked as "the most beautiful state park in the nation," according to a recent study by Travel Lens, a travel website.

Autumn scene in the Porcupine Mountains, Upper Peninsula of Michigan, USA Getty Images/iStockphoto

The study analyzed Yelp and TripAdvisor reviews to find out which parks were the most beautiful to visitors. In addition to this, the total number of reviews, along with ones that included the words beautiful, stunning, and breathtaking, were specifically viewed.

According to the study, 88.9% of the reviews for Porcupine Mountains Wilderness mention words synonymous with the word beautiful.

Lake of the Clouds in the fall with beautiful autumn leaves on the trees, in Porcupine Mountains Michigan Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Porcupine Mountains Wilderness is Michigan's largest state park at roughly 60,000 acres.

According to the state's website, the park consists of "a 35,000-acre old-growth forest, waterfalls, miles of rivers and streams, more than 90 miles of hiking trails, a modern and rustic campground, backcountry camping, the Lake Superior shoreline and unrivaled vistas."

Here are the top ten most beautiful state parks in the U.S., according to the list:

Porcupine Mountains, Michigan Smugglers' Notch, Vermont Grayson Highlands, Virginia Hocking Hills, Ohio Deception Pass, Washington Brown County, Indiana Franconia Notch, New Hampshire Waiʻanapanapa, Hawaii Eldorado Canyon, Colorado Baxter, Maine

To view the full list of rankings, visit here.

In addition to ranking as the most beautiful, the Porcupine Mountains have seen a 112.26% increase in Google searches. According to data, after the park announced receiving $1 million for infrastructure improvements, there was an increase in searches related to the park.

To find out more information about the Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park, visit here.