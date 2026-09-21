Here's a look at Michigan's most dangerous intersections in 2025, data shows

A heavily traveled roundabout in Sterling Heights has topped a legal firm's list of Michigan's most dangerous intersections.

Michigan Auto Law compiles the list each year based on the total number of car crashes that happened at or near an intersection, roundabout or highway ramp. The company compiles this report based on data from the Michigan State Police Traffic Crash Reporting Unit, which, in turn, collects reports from local police and other law enforcement departments.

Most of the intersections and roundabouts that made the 2025 list are in Southeast Michigan.

The Sterling Heights roundabout, located at 18 1/2 Mile Road and Van Dyke Avenue, saw a 29.6% jump in total crashes from 162 in 2024 to 210 in 2025. Of the 20 intersections, 13 were included in the law firm's 2024 list.

"While a car accident does not always mean someone was injured, it does increase substantially the likelihood of an injury occurring," the law firm said. "At the very least, we hope this list will alert drivers to the fact that they should be extra cautious when traveling through these areas."

The law firm's top 20 list for 2025, sorted by the number of total crashes:

1. Roundabout of 18 ½ Mile Road and Van Dyke Avenue, Sterling Heights: 210 crashes (up 48 from 2024), 12 injuries.

2. Intersection of 11 Mile Road/I-696 and Van Dyke Avenue, Warren: 180 crashes (down 5 from 2024), 1 fatality, 33 injuries.

3. Intersection of Telegraph Road and 12 Mile Road, Southfield: 121 crashes (up 15 from 2024), 28 injuries.

4. Roundabout of Orchard Lake Road and 14 Mile Road, Farmington Hills: 118 crashes (up 9 from 2024), 9 injuries.

5. Roundabout of Martin Parkway and North Pontiac Trail, Commerce Township: 107 crashes (down 44 from 2024), 9 injuries.

6. Roundabout of State Road and West Ellsworth Road, Ann Arbor: 93 crashes (up 8 from 2024), 5 injuries.

7. Intersection of 12 Mile Road and I-94, St. Clair Shores: 86 crashes (up 11 from 2024), 21 injuries.

8. Intersection of North Hamilton Street and Washtenaw Avenue, Ypsilanti: 85 crashes (up 11 from 2024), 8 injuries.

9. Intersection of Schoolcraft Road and Telegraph Road, Redford Township: 84 crashes (down 53 from 2024), 18 injuries.

10. Intersection of Telegraph Road and Maple Road, Bloomfield Township: 83 crashes, 47 injuries.

11. Roundabout of Lee Road and Whitmore Lake Road, Green Oak Township: 82 crashes (up 2 from 2024), 2 injuries.

12. Intersection of Southfield Road and 11 Mile Road, Lathrup Village: 81 crashes (up 5 from 2024), 23 injuries.

13. Intersection at U.S. 131 and Wealthy Street, Grand Rapids: 78 crashes (up 5 from 2024), 21 injuries.

14. Intersection of Hall Road and Schoenherr Road, Sterling Heights: 78 crashes (up 2 from 2024), 14 injuries.

15. Intersection of Metropolitan Parkway and Van Dyke Avenue, Sterling Heights: 77 crashes, 21 injuries.

16. Intersection of Burton Street Southwest and U.S. 131, Grand Rapids: 76 crashes, 11 injuries.

17. Intersection of Dix Avenue and M-39, Lincoln Park: 75 crashes, 23 injuries.

18. Intersection of I-96 and Milford Road, Lyon Township: 70 crashes, 6 injuries.

19. Intersection of 23 Mile Road and M-53, Shelby Township: 69 crashes, 14 injuries.

20. Roundabout of Oakley Park Road and Martin Parkway, Commerce Township: 69 crashes, 1 injury.