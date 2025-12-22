Michigan's maximum unemployment benefits to increase by $84 a week, starting Jan. 1

Michigan residents who begin an unemployment benefits claim during 2026 will be eligible for $84 more per week than those who started a claim during 2025.

This financial boost is part of a series of unemployment benefit increases that eventually converts to automatic annual increases based on the national Consumer Price Index, based on legislation that took effect in early 2025.

Unemployment benefits are for workers who lose a job through no fault of their own, the state's Labor and Economic Opportunity department says. The weekly amount that a Michigan resident can be approved for is based on their recent wage history and the number of dependents they claim when filing for unemployment benefits.

With an exception during the outset of COVID-19 when federal pandemic benefits temporarily increased the amount, Michigan's maximum weekly unemployment benefit had been set at $362 for over 20 years.

That amount went up for new claims filed in early 2025 to $446 a week.

The amount for new claims filed on or after Jan. 1, 2026, will be $530 a week.

Under current rules, an unemployed worker can collect up to 26 weeks of benefits during a 52-week year.

Those who are receiving unemployment benefits or applying for the first time should check their Michigan Web Account Manager (MiWAM) account for updates and to make sure their address and bank account information is current.